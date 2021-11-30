Hunt boys edge Rocky Mount for second win

ATKINS — The Atkins Red Devils used an 8-0 run at the start of the fourth period then held off a rally at the end to knock off the Danville Little Johns 53-47 Thursday night for their first victory of the season. The Red Devils (1-2) broke a 33-33 tie...
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers posted victories on the second day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic Thursday night at Parkway. Parkway defeated Warren Easton 58-34 and Benton dropped Alexandria 56-33. In aother game at Parkway, the Bossier Lady Kats fell to Homer 45-42. In the...
Clemson grabbed three steals and the momentum as Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor combined for 10 points and the 10-2 lead before Isaiah Cottrell ended the run with a corner three. Dawes answered with a three to put Clemson back up eight, but the Mountaineers offense started to find some rhythm behind eight points from Taz Sherman to take a 20-19 lead at the 11:34 mark of the first half.
The second week of the 2021-22 high school girls' basketball season has seen a complete about-face as far as the Rock Island Lady Rocks are concerned. Now, they hope to keep up their new-found wave of momentum and score two more wins today to earn a first-place finish at the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club Thanksgiving Classic.
Southern Miss did not hold a lead in the entirety of the first half but rebounded with a 66.7% shooting performance in the second half to grab an 82-75 win against Lamar University. Southern Miss’ dominant second half performance led the Golden Eagles to its highest-scoring outing of the season...
WELCH — The Mount View High School football team enjoyed a first round playoff victory over Sherman last week in a thrilling 16-6 win over Tide that kept fans at Vic Nystrom Stadium on the edges of their seats. This Saturday, the No. 5 Golden Knights (10-1) travel to take...
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Major League Baseball player Brian Goodwin is thankful for the community that raised him, the community that helped him go from a kid with a dream, to a professional. That's why he’s giving back this weekend as he explained on this week’s 'Culture State' podcast. “I’ll...
We here at Townsquare Media are the proud home of CSU Rams sports and today, we couldn't be more proud to wave that flag after the CSU men's basketball team mounted a monumental comeback last night to claim the Paradise Jam Championship. The Rams trailed by 20 points with about...
COLUMBUS - Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the No. 7 and top-seeded Columbus State University women's soccer team roared back to defeat the eighth-seeded University of Mount Olive 3-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Championship. The match took place at the Walden Soccer Complex. With the win, Columbus State...
A trio of sophomore scorers helped North Murray High School's boys take a second-half advantage and hold on for a 52-47 win over Flowery Branch Monday night at North Murray's annual Turkey Jam tournament. Sophomore Gavin Pittman scored eight of his game-leading 20 points in the first quarter to help...
How you finish a game is often much more important than how you start it. That's a sentiment that wi...
CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Love scored 22 points to help North Carolina take control after halftime, and th...
RALEIGH — The Wilson Christian varsity boys basketball team returned from the Thanksgiving break wit...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreles...
CALDWELL, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College’s women’s basketball team completed the College of Idaho Tournament with a 2-0 record. The Battlin’ Bears wrapped up the perfect weekend Saturday afternoon with 53-49 non-conference win over Eastern Oregon at the J.A. Albertson Center. (Stats) N’Dea Flye scored 17 points and grabbed 10...
WAUSAU – The Wausau West boys basketball team won its home holiday tournament with a narrow 56-55 win over Northland Pines on Saturday at West High School. Amillion Buggs and Cole Nelson each scored 15 points, and Jack Berens added 12 points for the Warriors, who improve to 2-0. Complete...
Behind a balanced scoring effort, the Wilson Christian girls basketball team thumped visiting Friend...
ROCKY MOUNT — Despite eight 3-pointers from Evan Gattis, his Community Christian boys basketball tea...
Pinnacle sophomore Cole Barton scored 20 points leading the Pinnacle Panthers basketball team to their second straight win Monday in Springville when they faced the Merit Preparatory Academy Knights. Last season, these two teams faced off three times with the Panthers coming out on top in every contest. The Panthers...
GREENVILLE — Brandon Suggs made a layup with 40 seconds left to lift East Carolina to a 63-62 win ov...
