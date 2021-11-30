Hunt boys edge Rocky Mount for second win

Clemson grabbed three steals and the momentum as Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor combined for 10 points and the 10-2 lead before Isaiah Cottrell ended the run with a corner three. Dawes answered with a three to put Clemson back up eight, but the Mountaineers offense started to find some rhythm behind eight points from Taz Sherman to take a 20-19 lead at the 11:34 mark of the first half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO