Rocky Mount, NC

Hunt boys edge Rocky Mount for second win

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehind strong outings from CJ Joyner and Drew Pittman, Hunt’s boys...

Courier News

Red Devils edge Danville for first win of season

ATKINS — The Atkins Red Devils used an 8-0 run at the start of the fourth period then held off a rally at the end to knock off the Danville Little Johns 53-47 Thursday night for their first victory of the season. The Red Devils (1-2) broke a 33-33 tie...
DANVILLE, AR
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Mounts Second Half Comeback to Knock Off Clemson

Clemson grabbed three steals and the momentum as Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor combined for 10 points and the 10-2 lead before Isaiah Cottrell ended the run with a corner three. Dawes answered with a three to put Clemson back up eight, but the Mountaineers offense started to find some rhythm behind eight points from Taz Sherman to take a 20-19 lead at the 11:34 mark of the first half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Rocky girls win pair to even record

The second week of the 2021-22 high school girls' basketball season has seen a complete about-face as far as the Rock Island Lady Rocks are concerned. Now, they hope to keep up their new-found wave of momentum and score two more wins today to earn a first-place finish at the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club Thanksgiving Classic.
HIGH SCHOOL
studentprintz.com

Golden Eagles edge past Lamar with dominant second half

Southern Miss did not hold a lead in the entirety of the first half but rebounded with a 66.7% shooting performance in the second half to grab an 82-75 win against Lamar University. Southern Miss’ dominant second half performance led the Golden Eagles to its highest-scoring outing of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
csucougars.com

Strong Second Half Lifts No. 7 Cougars Over Mount Olive

COLUMBUS - Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the No. 7 and top-seeded Columbus State University women's soccer team roared back to defeat the eighth-seeded University of Mount Olive 3-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Championship. The match took place at the Walden Soccer Complex. With the win, Columbus State...
COLUMBUS, GA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Big 4th quarter delivers fifth straight win for BC women

How you finish a game is often much more important than how you start it. That’s a sentiment that wi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

UNC rolls by No. 24 Michigan 72-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAPEL HILL — Caleb Love scored 22 points to help North Carolina take control after halftime, and th... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MICHIGAN STATE
restorationnewsmedia.com

AREA ROUNDUP: Chargers rip Friendship 53-37 to even record

RALEIGH — The Wilson Christian varsity boys basketball team returned from the Thanksgiving break wit... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RALEIGH, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Ohio State ices out No. 1 Duke in final minutes, wins 71-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreles... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
OHIO STATE
buttesports.com

Rocky women close out tourney with another win

CALDWELL, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College’s women’s basketball team completed the College of Idaho Tournament with a 2-0 record. The Battlin’ Bears wrapped up the perfect weekend Saturday afternoon with 53-49 non-conference win over Eastern Oregon at the J.A. Albertson Center. (Stats) N’Dea Flye scored 17 points and grabbed 10...
CALDWELL, ID
restorationnewsmedia.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Lady Chargers march past Friendship

Behind a balanced scoring effort, the Wilson Christian girls basketball team thumped visiting Friend... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY: Gattis hits 8 treys in CCS loss

ROCKY MOUNT — Despite eight 3-pointers from Evan Gattis, his Community Christian boys basketball tea... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
castlecountryradio.com

Pinnacle boys earn their second win of the season against Merit Prep

Pinnacle sophomore Cole Barton scored 20 points leading the Pinnacle Panthers basketball team to their second straight win Monday in Springville when they faced the Merit Preparatory Academy Knights. Last season, these two teams faced off three times with the Panthers coming out on top in every contest. The Panthers...
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Suggs lifts East Carolina over Old Dominion on late basket

GREENVILLE — Brandon Suggs made a layup with 40 seconds left to lift East Carolina to a 63-62 win ov... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GREENVILLE, NC

