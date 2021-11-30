ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Lee Elder, famed Black golfer, dies

By PAUL NEWBERRY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1st African-American in Masters; Nicklaus says game 'lost a hero'. Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, has died at the age of 87. The PGA Tour announced...

journalgazette.net

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fans again vote Elliott most popular driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Chase Elliott held on to one of his NASCAR titles Thursday night when fans voted him most popular driver for the fourth consecutive year. Elliott was both the reigning Cup champion and most popular driver this season, but he was ultimately beaten by new Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the Cup title. At the season-ending awards ceremony at the Music City Center, the National Press Association declared Elliott winner of the fan-decided most popular award.
MOTORSPORTS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

NBA clears James to return to lineup

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James was cleared to return to the Los Angeles Lakers after missing one game under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The league said Thursday that James is not positive for COVID-19 despite a series of tests that produced conflicting results this week. Additional testing cleared James to play when the Lakers host the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.
NBA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Freeman addresses Irish for first time as coach

New Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman this afternoon addressed his team for the first time as its head coach. Until today, Freeman had been the team's defensive coordinator. The Irish released a video of his message to the players. Here is what the 35-year-old first-time head coach had to say:
COLLEGE SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

The 21 Greatest Two-Sport Stars Ever

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was the unanimous AL MVP in 2021, after starring as both a batter and a pitcher throughout the season. The two-way sensation crushed 46 home runs while also posting a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA on the mound, becoming the first player in MLB history to make the […]
NFL

