Lee Elder, famed Black golfer, dies

Legendary Croatian-born NBA player Dražen Petrović will be portrayed in Danilo Šerbedžija’s upcoming biopic film “Higher Force – The Drazen Petrovic Story” (working title), Variety reports. The film was penned by Ivan Turkovic Krnjak (“Lovebox”) and is being produced by Ljubo Zdjelarević and Ivor Šiber at Zagreb-based Kinoteka. The film will shoot next year in Croatia, Germany, and in the U.S. across Portland and New Jersey. It will be released in 2023 on the 30th anniversary of Petrović’ death. One of Croatia’s best known filmmakers, Šerbedžija previously directed “Tereza37” which was Croatia’s official Oscar entry this year. His other directorial credits include “72...

