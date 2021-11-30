LSU hires Kelly away from Notre Dame to be Tigers next coach

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
In the tidal wave that Brian Kelly leaves at Notre Dame upon him taking the LSU job we’ve heard from the first member of the Fighting Irish coaching staff in regards to the move. Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian took to Twitter to share the following in the...
The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost longtime head coach Brian Kelly to LSU. As details about Kelly’s contract with the Tigers emerge and Kelly himself prepares to head to Baton Rouge, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick revealed a shady move pulled by Kelly during the whole process. Hmmm, interesting....
Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
It's late in the college football season, which means that there are plenty of rumors regarding whether Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend next year. It looks like he'll be giving it another go. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that Kelly will...
Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
Luke Fickell isn't focused on the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Not yet at least. The University of Cincinnati football coach, who has been linked to the Fighting Irish job since Brian Kelly left South Bend to take over the LSU program, said Tuesday his only focus is on Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston at Nippert Stadium.
Earlier today, reports indicated that newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly tried to poach Ohio State assistant head coach/running backs coach Tony Alford from the Buckeyes’ program. Also included in those reports was a quick denial from Kelly’s former assistant. Just a few hours after these reports surfaced, Alford confirmed...
If the reports are true that the LSU Tigers are going to hire Brian Kelly and pay him upwards of $15 million/year as their head coach, Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban may have also just automatically received a raise. When Saban signed a contract extension to stay in Tuscaloosa...
On Wednesday morning, LSU released a video of Brian Kelly's first meeting with his new players. Now, we also know what he had to say to the players he left behind at Notre Dame from his brief 7 a.m. meeting. Ryan Brandell of Barstool Sports posted a pair of videos...
The turbulent coaching carousel took another spin Monday night as LSU hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. Kelly, who just became the all-time winningest coach in Fighting Irish history this season, leaves Notre Dame with a gaping leadership hole after 12 years at the helm. Look for Irish defensive...
