Depot Train arrives just in time for holidays

A train will puff into Muskogee's Depot District just in time for the city's Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The ceremony, 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Depot Green, will mark the debut of the P&R Railroad Christmas Train.

"We just want people to enjoy a downtown Depot District Christmas," said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson. "We'll have a ceremony with a countdown. The mayor will lead that."

People can ride the train from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 23. Admission is $2. The train will load at the east end of Depot Green for a 10-minute ride.

"We'll have a concession area where we'll have chocolate and treats and train tickets," Wilkerson said. "Passengers will take a tour through the park."

The small-scale electric train was manufactured in Granby, Canada, by Wattman World. It has three cars and a caboose and can ride 20 to 24 passengers. Rubber wheels enable the train to go on sidewalks and streets. The train cost less than $90,000 and was funded through a private trust, Wilkerson said.

"We'd been talking about getting a train for a year or so," Wilkerson said. "We finally got approval, we purchased it this last fall and it came in two or three weeks ago."

The depot train is a Downtown Muskogee complement to the spectacular Garden of Lights at Honor Heights Park, he said.

"Garden of Lights has been going on for almost 30 years, and we draw a lot of traffic into town to come see the Garden of Lights," he said. "Our idea with Depot Green is to get some of these out of town visitors going to Honor Heights Park to come downtown by creating this activity."

Wilkerson said the city plans to use the train as a regular Depot Green attraction.

It can go beyond the Depot District, as well.

"We already have plans to run it in our Christmas parade this December," Wilkerson said.

The 2021 Downtown Muskogee Christmas Parade will be 6 p.m. Dec. 20 along Broadway. The theme is Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree. Main Street Muskogee is accepting parade applications through Friday, according to a media release.

Float awards will be given in four categories: Best Use of Theme, Best Performance, Best Use of Lighting and Best Overall.

The parade will be led by honorary Grand Marshals: Police Chief Johnny Teehee, Fire Chief Jody Moore, Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons, and Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service Director Laurel Havens. They will be followed by presenting sponsors for the parade, Saint Francis Hospital and CommunityCare of Oklahoma.

Main Street Muskogee also encourages businesses and offices to decorate their front windows for the Downtown Muskogee Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Winning windows will be determined before the parade.

If you go

WHAT: Lights On, Muskogee Christmas tree lighting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

WHERE: Depot Green, along Elgin Street between Second and Third streets.

WHAT: Depot Train.

WHEN: 5:30- 9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 23.

WHERE: Depot Green, along Elgin Street between Second and Third streets.

ADMISSION: $2.

WHAT: Downtown Muskogee Christmas Parade: Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Dec. 20.

WHERE: Along Broadway between Second and Sixth streets.

To register your float for the Muskogee Christmas Parade:

• Applications are available on the Main Street Muskogee Website, https://www.mainstreetmuskogee.com/christmas-parade-kris-kindel-market-christmas-concert?fbclid=IwAR3KsrE1LtZ_TxuXUiNmgK0CEmcuRTijd1EJumE25sx_4jEnj0SCG8mXaGU

• Registration is $30.

• Registrations are due Friday at Muskogee City Clerk's office, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.