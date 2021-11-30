ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FOREX-Aussie and kiwi slide, yen up on Moderna CEO's Omicron warning

By Kevin Buckland
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Risk-sensitive currencies slid and safe havens gained in the Asian afternoon on Tuesday, reversing direction after Moderna’s CEO said COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as it has been with other types.

“There is no world, I think, where (the effectiveness ) is the same level . . . we had with Delta,” Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview.

The Australian dollar slid 0.65% to a new 12-month month low of $0.7093, and the New Zealand dollar lost 0.6% to $0.6783 after the interview was published, heading for its worst month since May 2015.

The yen gained 0.3%, with one dollar fetching as little as 112.97 yen matching its two week low hit Monday.

Earlier the Japanese currency had lost ground and antipodean currencies had gained as traders took comfort from very early hints that Omicron might be milder than feared as well as from remarks by President Joe Biden that the United States would not reinstate lockdowns.

But the World Health Organization warned of a “very high” risk of infection surges from Omicron, and countries around the world have reacted quickly to tighten border controls.

The euro was steady at $1.131 while sterling was little changed at $1.3315

The single currency slumped to a nearly 17-month trough of $1.11864 last week as European Central Bank policy makers stuck to their dovish stance in the face of heated inflation.

The latest reading on euro area consumer prices is due later Tuesday.

Prior to Omicron’s arrival, the main driver of currency moves was how traders perceived the different speeds at which global central banks would end pandemic era stimulus and raise interest rates as they looked to combat rising inflation without choking off growth.

In testimony prepared for Congress later Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Omicron could cause inflation pressures to last longer.

That would potentially speed the need for rate hikes, whereas traders initially reacted to Omicron’s discovery by pushing back bets for Fed tightening because of the risk to growth.

Money markets currently see good odds of a first rate rise in July, but one is not fully priced until September.

Looming Fed rate hikes had previously been supporting the dollar.

“The dollar weakness we saw on Friday shows that a lot of the dollar strength was more a function of Fed thinking and Fed pricing. On any other day you would have expected the US dollar’s safe haven credentials to have been prominent,” said Ray Atrill head of FX strategy at NAB.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, last traded at 96.075, back near Friday’s low of 95.973, when it suffered its biggest one-day drop since May.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Yellen warns Omicron variant could pose 'significant' risk to global economy

The Omicron variant could pose a "significant" risk to global economy’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday. Yellen noted the variant’s economic impact was still "very uncertain" and the subject of ongoing analysis. But she warned the variant’s spread could exacerbate supply chain issues and an ongoing inflation crisis that has hampered the economic recovery in recent months.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Reuters

TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yield falls below 1.4% on safe-haven bid

(Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday in choppy trading, with the 10-year yield dropping below 1.4% for the first time since September as a risk-off sentiment took hold in markets, sending Wall Street lower. The benchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.367%. It was last down 6.9 basis points at 1.38%. Yields move inversely to prices. The 30-year yield dropped to its lowest since Jan. 6 at 1.697%. It was last 6.2 basis points lower at 1.7058% The two-year yield, which reflects short-term interest rate expectations, was last down about a basis point at 0.6111%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was down about 1%. "There definitely is a broader risk-off tone. Stocks are going down led by high-beta names," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Analysts also pointed to low liquidity and recent volatility-spurred repositioning in Treasuries that may have exacerbated moves. Yields rose a bit earlier in the session after the market digested closely watched jobs data that showed employment increased far less than anticipated in November, but was unlikely to be a game changer for the Federal Reserve. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020, from 4.6% in October, the U.S. Labor Department reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 550,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as 306,000 to as high as 800,000 jobs. "On the surface, the numbers came in disappointing because they did not match expectations, but it was not a weak report," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at WisdomTree Investments. As for the Fed's plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, Flanagan said the report might allow the central bank to delay increasing the pace of the taper until January. "Perhaps this gives the Fed a little bit of a breathing room, but it doesn't change the overall calculus. They will speed up the taper programs and more than likely raise rates in the second half of next year," he said. Other data on Friday showed U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly rose in November, hitting a record high as businesses boosted hiring. But there was little sign that supply constraints were easing and prices remained high. The closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year note yields narrowed to 75.90 basis points, the lowest since December 2020. It was last about 5 basis points flatter at 77.60 basis points. The five-year note and 30-year bond yield curve was about a basis point steeper at 56.50 basis points. December 3 Friday 1:11PM New York / 1811 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0925 0.0938 0.000 Two-year note 99-200/256 0.6111 -0.008 Three-year note 99-174/256 0.8605 -0.035 Five-year note 100-132/256 1.1433 -0.067 Seven-year note 101-52/256 1.3191 -0.073 10-year note 99-244/256 1.38 -0.069 20-year bond 103-128/256 1.7905 -0.063 30-year bond 103-244/256 1.7058 -0.062 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.75 2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -13.25 2.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Dan Grebler)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Inflation#Yen#Interest Rates#Forex Aussie#Omicron#Asian#Delta#The Financial Times#Australian#Japanese#Antipodean#European Central Bank#Congress#Fed Chair
Reuters

European shares end bumpy week with losses

Dec 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, hitting session lows after a downturn in U.S. stocks on a tech slide and fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant hitting economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) erased morning gains to close down 0.6% after swinging between losses and gains...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX weaken on Omicron worries

* Mexican peso up almost 3% this week * Brazil industrial production disappoints * Peru's sol rises despite shutdown at Las Bambas copper mine (Updates prices) By Susan Mathew Dec 3 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, as worries about the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, persisted with Mexico reporting its first case, while Brazil's real was flat ahead of a central bank policy meeting next week. The Mexican peso fell 0.5%, with officials urging calm after the Omicron case was detected. The case follows the discovery of the variant in Brazil earlier this week, its first known appearance in Latin America, a region particularly hard hit by the pandemic over the past two years. But for the week, the peso was seen climbing almost 3%, far outperforming regional peers. Brazil's real steadied. Data on Friday showed industrial production fell 0.6% in October from September. This provides early evidence that Brazil's economy may be headed for another contraction this quarter, said William Jackson, chief EM economist with Capital Economics. "This won't prevent (the central bank) from raising rates when it meets next week, but it adds to reasons to think that they won't up the pace of tightening and will stick to a 150bp rise (to 9.25%)." The likely hike next week, to combat surging inflation, will have raised the benchmark Selic rate by 725 basis points this year. Meanwhile, a report from the U.S. Treasury on Friday said no major trading partners, which include several emerging market economies, engaged in currency manipulation, elimination a source of uncertainty. Peru's sol outperformed, up 0.2%, shrugging off yet another shutdown at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine from mid-December as talks to end a road blockade fail. Peru's finance ministry said on Thursday that International Monetary Fund officials had concluded there is leeway in the country's tax system for a reform to include higher taxes on the key mining sector. Uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move also persisted after U.S. jobs growth missed estimates by a huge margin, but the unemployment rate fell. In Chile, Congress rejected a bill to allow Chileans to make a fourth withdrawal from their pension funds, spelling the end for now of a proposal that had been criticized by the central bank and opposed by the center-right government of President Sebastian Pinera. But Chile's currency fell 0.3%, as copper prices eased. While most Latam stocks benchmarks fell, Brazil's rose 0.6%, led by fintech company Meliuz which surged 19% after stellar Black Friday sales. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1224.60 -0.94 MSCI LatAm 2071.64 -0.31 Brazil Bovespa 105129.71 0.64 Mexico IPC 50769.45 -0.31 Chile IPSA 4370.82 0 Argentina MerVal 86392.76 -1.21 Colombia COLCAP 1437.15 -0.26 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6543 0.08 Mexico peso 21.3635 -0.54 Chile peso 840.9 -0.48 Colombia peso 3957.96 -0.60 Peru sol 4.0691 -0.15 Argentina peso 101.1500 -0.05 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alistair Bell)
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Nasdaq tumbles as investors balance mixed data against virus worries

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq falling more than 2%, as investors digested mixed economic data and grappled with uncertainty around the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street could not hold its gains...
STOCKS
Reuters

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund hits 13-month low in tech selloff

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK.P) tumbled more than 7% and hit its lowest level since November 2020 on Friday as bets on a more aggressive Federal Reserve pushed investors to sell the high-growth, high-valuation stocks that rallied during the early stages of the pandemic.
STOCKS
Reuters

Nasdaq dives over 2% as tech stocks slide at end of volatile week

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes fell in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq tumblingmore than 2%, as mixed jobs data, uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and the path of the Federal Reserve's policy tightening weighed. The S&P 500 technology index (.SPLRCT) slid 1.9%, leading losses...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. natgas futures rise from three-month low on cooler outlook

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose almost 2% on Friday from a three-month low in the previous session on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand in the next two weeks than previously expected, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and a small decline in output.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. labor market tightening; jobless rate flirts with pre-pandemic lows

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in November amid job losses at retailers and in local government education, but the unemployment rate plunged to a 21-month low of 4.2%, suggesting the labor market was rapidly tightening. The four-tenths-of-a-percentage-point drop in the jobless rate from October reported...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy