Nissan pushing EVs with $17.6 billion investment

By News services
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 3 days ago

TOKYO – Nissan said Monday it is investing $17.6 billion over the next five years and developing a cheaper, more powerful battery to boost its electric vehicle lineup. The Japanese automaker's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said 15 new electric vehicles will be available by fiscal 2030. Nissan Motor Co. is aiming...

OilPrice.com

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Amid a veritable race among carmakers to become fully electric before everyone else, the chief executive of Stellantis has warned that this race could end in tears. In an interview with Reuters this week, Carlos Tavares said the pressure on carmakers to move to an all-electric output would put under threat jobs and the quality of the vehicles they manufacture.
BUSINESS
The Verge

General Motors announces it will build a new cathode plant in North America

General Motors announced that it will construct a new cathode factory in North America for its electric vehicle batteries. The factory, which will be built under a joint venture with South Korea’s Posco Chemical, will process cathode active material (CAM), which represents about 40 percent of the cost of an EV battery cell.
BUSINESS
State
Illinois State
Cheddar News

Lamborghini CEO on Record 2021 Deliveries, Transitioning Fleet to Hybrid by 2024

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles and CEO of Lamborghini, stopped by Cheddar to talk about Lamborghini's 2021 success after the luxury automaker set a company sales record on more than 6,9000 vehicles delivered. With climate change top of mind for the auto industry, Winkelmann also talked about Lamborghini's commitment to hybridizing its entire fleet. Still, when it comes to supercars, the legacy brand isn't quite ready to give up gasoline power, and according to the CEO, three new combustion engine vehicles will be available in 2022.
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Canada must once again grab its share of the auto industry, despite U.S. protectionism

The news that Tesla recently reached the extraordinary valuation of US$1 trillion shows yet again that the automobile industry remains a huge economic force shaping the planet. Tesla’s growth also reflects how the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) marks the fifth great wave of automotive investment since 1900. Despite not owning any car companies, Canada has benefited immensely from every previous wave thanks to shrewd policy-makers who used every tool possible to gain a fair share of the auto market. But as the global industry spends hundreds of billions of dollars to completely retool for an EV future, how will Canada...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Dodge Durango#Evs#Japanese#Nissan Motor Co#Hq#Dermody Properties#Charger
Motor1.com

Nissan Unveils Lunar Rover Prototype With EV Tech From The Earth

Nissan has been pretty active in the last few days presenting a number of very interesting concepts. All these prototypes were designed for the Earth but the Japanese company isn’t neglecting space exploration and has a new concept for the moon. The marque has teamed up with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to unveil a lunar rover prototype as a research project.
ECONOMY
Reuters

GM extends EV Chevrolet Bolt production halt to late January

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Thursday it would extend a production halt at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, through Jan 28. The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000...
CARS
smarteranalyst.com

XPeng Jumps 4.4% as November Deliveries Rise

Shares of XPeng, Inc. (XPEV) rallied 4.4% in Wednesday’s early trading session after the company said that it witnessed strong momentum in the monthly deliveries of smart EVs for the month of November. The company engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles, primarily in China. (See XPeng...
ECONOMY
thedrive

Chevy Bolt Battery Fiasco Costs GM Its EV Sales Lead Over Ford

The gap was big before GM's infamous Bolt recall, but by year's end, Ford is tracking to come out on top. General Motors may have been the first of Detroit's Big Three to dive headlong into electric vehicles, but its exuberance has come at a price. Problems with LG Chem batteries in the Chevy Bolt EV have given them a propensity to overheat, causing fires that have forced GM to warranty the battery of every Bolt sold since 2019. The cleanup has been a nightmare for GM—and an opportunity for Ford, which on the back of the Mustang Mach-E is reportedly surging toward the EV sales lead in Detroit this year.
CARS
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Nissan Commits to Spending $17.6 Billion on Battery-Powered Vehicles Over Next 5 Years

Nissan Motor Co. reported it plans to spend $17.6 billion over the next five years on battery-powered vehicles as it adds 20 new battery-powered vehicles to its lineup. The automaker strives to recapture the prominence it held in the EV market after introducing the Leaf EV over a decade ago. Investors seek to invest in car makers investing heavily in EVs, including Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Confirms: Tesla Employees Get Health Insurance, Stock, & Are Paid More Than Unionized Auto Workers

In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin this past week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra shared some interesting alternative facts about Tesla and how much Tesla pays its employees. To be fair, she was asked some tough questions and Tesla isn’t her company. However, her claim that, as per her last look, “this was not the case,” was said in reference to Tesla’s employees making more than GM’s employees. She also insinuated that Tesla’s employees didn’t receive benefits such as health insurance with that answer — though, it’s hard to be completely certain what she was responding to. Elon Musk quickly debunked this in a reply to a tweet by Sawyer Merritt.
BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

Nissan's $18 Billion EV Strategy to Introduce 23 Electrified Vehicles

Nissan recently introduced its second electric vehicle (EV), the Ariya, but it is not stopping there. The Japanese automotive giant unveiled a new $17.7 billion plan called Nissan Ambition 2030, which will see the automaker introduce 23 electrified models by 2030, including 15 fully electric vehicles. Nissan also has an even bigger goal to achieve carbon-neutral status by 2050.
ECONOMY
MotorAuthority

Pickup truck and roadster teased as part of Nissan's EV future

Nissan on Monday provided the first details on a comprehensive plan that will see the automaker launch dozens of electrified models across the Nissan and Infiniti brands by the end of the decade. Dubbed Nissan Ambition 2030, the plan is a key block in Nissan's overarching strategy to become carbon...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Nissan Reveals EV Concepts, Including a Pickup

Nissan plans 23 electrified models by 2030, including 15 battery-electric models as part of a new strategy. The automaker aims to have 40% of its US lineup composed of electric or electrified vehicles by 2026, amid more ambitious plans for Europe in the same time frame. Nissan expects solid-state batteries...
CARS

