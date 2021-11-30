Soap Opera Preview

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An angry Ridge put Deacon on notice. Steffy and Liam strategized about Hope and Deacon. Steffy clashed with Hope over an accusation. Brooke stunned the room as the situation between Ridge and Deacon escalated. Carter had a major epiphany about his love life. Ridge was fiercely protective of Brooke while professing...

In the worlds of The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), General Hospital (GH) and The Young and the Restless (Y&R), there are many popular characters who viewers adore, and of course there are others who viewers love to hate. Then there are the characters who fans simply despise and want gone from their screens forever. The following is a list of 12 soap opera characters who should be written off in 2022.
Emmy-nominee Lisa Brown passed away on November 24 at age 67 after a brief illness. Born August 2, 1954 in Kansas City, MO, Brown made her mark on daytime as Nola Reardon on GUIDING LIGHT (1980-85) and as Iva Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS (1985-94); both roles were created by famed writer Douglas Marland. Brown was also known for her theater work — she starred in 42nd Street on Broadway while working on GL. She is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen (ex-Floyd, GL), two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary. “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” says Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT. “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“
There’s nothing like a great soap opera storyline filled with twists and turns at every corner. Whether it’s a baby swap, romance, spy adventure, or rivalry, these can keep fans on the edges of their seats. With that said, some arcs seem to drag on and last forever. On the cusp of a new year, below are some soap opera storylines many fans wish would just end in 2022.
Emotions run high in these new GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Brando and Sasha get some news about baby Liam, Valentin is hoping to get closure, Chase defends Brook Lynn, Peter makes a threat, and Carly lashes out at Nina!. New parents Brando and Sasha are hopeful that they will finally, finally,...
In the late 1970s and through the 1980s, millions of people would tune in weekly to watch Dallas, a night-time soap opera about the tawdry scandals and business dealings of a Texas oil family. At the same time, a family of Texas oil barons transplanted from Arkansas was involved in schemes even more bizarre than those created for television. And among them was Nelson Bunker Hunt.
Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
Coronation Street has dominated the Inside Soap Awards with a total of seven wins, including the top prize of best soap. The ITV show's David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper, won best actor while Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, was named best actress. The show also picked up the...
Ornella Liesenfeld slides her tiny 6-year-old body down the slipcovered couch to show me the purple monster on her white T-shirt. “It kind of looks like Grover,” I said. She looks puzzled and shakes her head. She drew the creature with her markers this morning. “Purple,” she points out. Of...
Jakub Józef Orliński will make his debut at the Metropolitan Opera on November 23, in the new opera "Eurydice" by young composer Matthew Aucoin. But his talents don't end with singing, he is also an accomplished breakdancer. (22 Nov) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
The Richmond-based ensemble RVA Baroque and Firehouse Theatre are producing an original opera, “Julie, Monster: A Queer Baroque Opera,” which will debut on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 at Firehouse Theatre. The opera also will be shown online on Dec. 4 and the weekend of Dec. 11-12. Tickets are $30....
About 4 to 14% of the population is genetically wired to experience a soapy flavor when they eat cilantro and Chipotle's Cilantro Soap taps into the qualities of this heavily debated ingredient. For years, the restaurant has been recognizing fans' love or hate of the ingredient and back in August 2021, Chipotle shared a mockup of Cilantro Soap to Instagram. Now, months later, Chipotle is introducing a very real version of the meme-inspired soap and it can be found online via the brand's store.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
Iconic First Nations actor, dancer, singer and painter David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu has died at the age of 68 following a four-year battle with lung cancer. South Australian Premier Steven Marshall confirmed the news in a statement late on Monday night. Born to the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people...
