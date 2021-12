Former UFC fighter Marcus Davis, who was active as a pro between 2003 and 2014, recently won his return to MMA after a seven-year layoff. Davis was a former Ultimate Fighter contestant as well as a longtime veteran of the UFC who had memorable fights against the likes of Nate Diaz and Chris Lytle, among others. Now 48 years old, Davis had not competed in the cage since February 2014 when he lost via doctor stoppage TKO on the northeast United States regional circuit. After taking over seven years off of active competition, Davis returned to the cage this past weekend at Premier FC 32 when he fought Stephen Stengel. Watch the video of the finish below.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO