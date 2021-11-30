ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Muscle Shoals grad Bratton leaving Alabama football team

By Craig Thomas Sports Writer
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson Bratton will not suit up again for the Alabama...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter

The parents of the teen charged with fatally shooting four people and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school have been charged in connection with the rampage, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald announced Friday. James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Watch McDonald announce the charges at a press conference.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine rule for businesses before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

65M women could lose abortion rights in Supreme Court case

More than 65 million American women would immediately lose access to an abortion in their home states if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark case that established the right to seek the procedure nearly half a century ago. Existing laws on the books in 20 states ban abortions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
Local
Alabama Football
The Associated Press

US jobless rate sinks to 4.2% as many more people find jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy