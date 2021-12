Recently a violent sex fiend named Darrell Brooks had been released from jail, after posting a minimal bond for punching the mother of his child and trying to run her over. Now, you'd think this guy, who had outstanding warrants wouldn't have been let out – much less allowed back in the same damn car he used to run over a human being. But of course, he was. And then he drove his SUV into a crowd of people in a parade – killed a bunch of them, and kept on going. I'm guessing he wasn’t heading to a "father of the year ceremony."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO