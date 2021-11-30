201 Help Wanted

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

PSERS- State Retirement Medical, Vision and Dental benefits Paid time off throughout the school year 10 months work, paid over 12 months Qualified candidates must possess the following: High School Diploma or GED....

www.recordargusnews.com

neusenews.com

Help wanted: City of Kinston Warehouse Technician I

Job Description - Performs skilled technical work supporting the purchasing and contracting of services, supplies, materials and equipment, and related work as required. Work is performed under the supervision of the Purchasing and Warehouse Manager. Essential Functions: Prepares quotes, stocks and maintains inventory; assists with fuel and managing of surplus; maintains, audits, and reports for all fuel usage and ordering; prepares reports. The following functions are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. Assists in the work of ordering, receiving, storing and distributing a large and varied stock of equipment, supplies, or parts; works with departments to ensure compliance with purchasing laws and City policies. Prepares quotes and purchase orders for reordering supplies. Assists with departments and accounting personnel on various problems with account numbers, purchase orders, receiving and payment of invoices.
KINSTON, NC
fortworthbusiness.com

Help Wanted: Creators sought for Texas manufacturing

Jim Loree Chief Executive Officer at Stanley Black & Decker James F. Keppler Executive Vice President of Operations for Cornerstone Building Brands Jim Loree Manufacturers have tried pretty much everything in our search for new employees. “Help Wanted” ads, job fairs, apprenticeships and internships have all helped us bring in some new talent, but our […]
TEXAS STATE
The Dickinson Press

Help wanted: Elder Care seeking meal deliverers

Serving more than 20 areas in southwest North Dakota, Elder Care provides seniors a hot meal, five days a week. But with the widespread meal programming comes a shortage of deliverers to keep the program running smoothly. Currently, Elder Care has three meal deliverers and is working on acquiring two...
DICKINSON, ND
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Government Tax Administrator

Salary Range: $62,359 - $94,886; Minimum Entry Salary: $83,865.35. GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES Performs complex professional work directing the mapping, listing and appraisal of real and personal property and the collection of property taxes, coordinating work with the County Manager and department directors, ensuring compliance with statutory requirements, maintaining records and files, preparing reports, and related work as apparent or assigned. Work involves setting policies and goals under the direction of the Board of County Commissioners and County Manager. Departmental supervision is exercised over all personnel within the department.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES
cbia.com

Federal Workplace Vaccine Mandates: 'Be Prepared'

Labor and employment attorneys are advising Connecticut employers about their responsibilities under federal vaccine mandates as compliance deadlines loom. The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration released a 490-page Emergency Temporary Standard Nov. 4, covering the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements announced in September. Private sector employees with...
HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Despite challenges, Black Americans positive about finances and want to help others

Many Black Americans are positive about their financial situation and want to help others succeed. That’s according to a U.S. Bank report, Building Black Wealth Insights. It highlighted the financial needs, goals and challenges of Black Americans with at least $25,000 in investable assets. Six in 10 respondents feel better...
ECONOMY
WREG

Help wanted: MS fire department concerned after drop in applicants

CORINTH, Miss.– Officials with the Corinth Mississippi Fire Department are highly concerned after the number of people applying to become firefighters dropped to a low that’s never been seen before. When the alarm sounds, Corinth firefighters know they need to be prepared for anything and it’s important to know there’s a fully staffed crew watching […]
CORINTH, MS
ValleyCentral

Author discusses student debt and solutions

HOUSTON — Why did you spend time writing this report? Student debt is a large problem in the United States. Total college debts stand at $1.4 million, every second more than $2,800 worth of student debt is accrued, and the average student debt in 2017 was just over $37, 000. For 98% of Americans, the […]
COLLEGES
recordargusnews.com

Ransomware attack cancels BC3 classes Monday, today

BUTLER — Butler County Community College canceled classes Monday and today at all of its locations after falling victim to a ransomware attack. The college said in a statement that it closed its main campus, additional locations, and canceled non-credit courses as it worked with a regional cybersecurity firm to restore databases, hard drives and services. According to the U.S. […]
BUTLER, PA
recordargusnews.com

009 Special Notices

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free 7-year extended warranty ($ 695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions. 1-888-605-4028. Meet with Santa at Brown’s Towing, 480 Mercer Rd., Greenville,...
GREENVILLE, PA
recordargusnews.com

CLASS MEETINGS

PJHS Class of 1956 not meeting JAMESTOWN — The Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1956 will not meet Thursday for the monthly luncheon. The group plans to resume meeting after the New Year. PJHS Class of 1964 meets Saturday KINSMAN, Ohio — The Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1964 will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Nancy’s Kozy […]
HIGH SCHOOL
recordargusnews.com

Court: K-12 mask mandate remains for now

HARRISBURG (AP) — An order requiring masks inside Pennsylvania’s K-12 schools and child care facilities will remain in place while the state Supreme Court considers the governor’s appeal of a lawsuit that overturned the mandate, the high court ruled Tuesday. The justices in a 5-1 decision put on hold a lower-court order that said the mask mandate would not remain […]
HARRISBURG, PA
recordargusnews.com

Students recognized at Thiel College Library Research Awards

Thiel College’s Langenheim Memorial Library presented the 13th annual Library Research Awards and the Professor Evelyn C. Baer Exemplary Writing Awards in mid-November in the library to celebrate the achievements of students nominated by their professors. The Library Research Awards recognize and reward excellent research skills and student scholarship, and they also promote library instruction and collaboration between librarians and […]
GREENVILLE, PA
recordargusnews.com

O little town

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown is a small town, but it’s doing Christmas big. Community leaders have put together a slate of holiday activities that have already started and will culminate today with a tree lighting and again Dec. 11 with a Christmas gala at the Gibson Manor. “Christmas is a little busy this year,” said Mayor Esther McClimans, who is also […]
JAMESTOWN, PA

