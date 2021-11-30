201 Help Wanted

Job Description - Performs skilled technical work supporting the purchasing and contracting of services, supplies, materials and equipment, and related work as required. Work is performed under the supervision of the Purchasing and Warehouse Manager. Essential Functions: Prepares quotes, stocks and maintains inventory; assists with fuel and managing of surplus; maintains, audits, and reports for all fuel usage and ordering; prepares reports. The following functions are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work performed. The omission of specific duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to the position. Assists in the work of ordering, receiving, storing and distributing a large and varied stock of equipment, supplies, or parts; works with departments to ensure compliance with purchasing laws and City policies. Prepares quotes and purchase orders for reordering supplies. Assists with departments and accounting personnel on various problems with account numbers, purchase orders, receiving and payment of invoices.

KINSTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO