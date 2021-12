HOLGATE — A new board member was sworn in at Holgate School Board’s meeting on Monday evening. Jeannie Wagner took her seat at the board’s table after she was formally appointed at the beginning of the meeting on Monday. Wagner fills the unexpired term of Adam Eis, who left the school district recently. As recently reported, Eis had moved out of the district, but also faces felony charges after his indictment in January in an incident that did not involve Holgate schools.

HOLGATE, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO