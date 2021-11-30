ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Health Calendar — Nov. 30

By Susan Guynn
 3 days ago

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminars — 1 p.m. Dec. 2, hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division. Make changes to your Medicare prescription coverage. Open Enrollment is open through Dec. 7. Any changes you make are effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Free. Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. 301-600-1234.

Healthcare Provider: CPR Basic Life Support — Dec. 4, 10 and 16, FCC-Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Pre-register. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.

MISCELLANY

Wellness Walk — 10 a.m. Dec. 7, Stauffer’s Marsh, Back Creek Valley Road, Hedgesville, W.Va. With the Potomac Valley Audubon Society. The purpose of the walk is to get outside and explore the natural world to take advantage of hiking’s physical and mental health benefits. Free and open to everyone, but registration is required. Registration and other information such as COVID guidelines and directions can be at potomacaudubon.org.

Unity in Frederick’s Healing Circle — 4-5:30 p.m. first Sundays of the month, Yogamour Studio, 1 Worman’s Mill Court, Suite 11, Frederick. Experience a 20-minute Reiki healing session. Open to all. By donation. lhwaggy@gmail.com.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

Nov. 30 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Ignatius Loyola Building B, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville

Nov. 30 — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Urbana Volunteer Fire Department, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick

Nov. 30 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon

Dec. 2 — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mount St. Mary’s University, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg

Dec. 7 — noon to 6 p.m., Liberty Mountain Resort, Alpine Lodge, 78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, Pa.

Dec. 10 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Mount Nebo UMC, 134 S. Main St., Boonsboro.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Celebrate Recovery, A Christ-centered Recovery Program — 7 p.m. Thursdays at Grace Community Church, 5102 Old National Pike, Frederick. Helping people with addictions, trauma, codependency and other hurts, hangups and habits that keep them from living life to the fullest. Free. 301-473-4337.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) Meeting via Zoom — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. 12-step meeting. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information or leave a message.

To have your nonprofit health and fitness events considered for the Health & Fitness calendar, it must be submitted to the online calendar at fredericknewspost.com/calendar or email community@newspost.com. Items for publication must be received at least 10 days prior to publication.

Comments / 0

