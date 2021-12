Over four years in the White House, President Donald Trump proved exceptionally adept at using his office to manipulate the legal system. But the Constitution gives no role — or powers — to ex-presidents. The result is that Trump’s run of evading accountability may finally be ending, as most recently shown by an appellate court’s skepticism Tuesday toward his attempt to block the House Jan. 6 Committee investigation.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO