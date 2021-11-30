ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of Mad Max Spin-Off Furiosa's Cast Members Has Been Replaced

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust months after the news that Mad Max spin-off Furiosa would be delayed by a year into 2024, the production has hit another snag, with the news that Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is stepping away from the project due to scheduling...

www.gamespot.com

