One Of Mad Max Spin-Off Furiosa's Cast Members Has Been Replaced

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield.
Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans.
Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage.
Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality...
