One Of Mad Max Spin-Off Furiosa's Cast Members Has Been Replaced

The latest trailer for HBO Max’s Peacemaker shows off a (slightly) more contemplative side for John Cena’s title character. The series, which premieres Jan. 13, picks up after the events of The Suicide Squad and follows the hero(?) as he joins a new team while remaining someone who believes in peace, no matter how many people he has to kill to attain it. But the trailer (which follows an earlier teaser introducing members of the team) reveals … maybe that’s not always the case anymore? Peacemaker hesitates to take out a target when there are kids around despite the urging of Clemson...

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO