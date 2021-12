This is the situation that Rafa Benitez dreaded. His Everton team have picked up only two points in seven games and have not won for more than two months. Tonight they face a rampant Liverpool fc at Goodison Park and the Spaniard can only expect to hear his name chanted from the away section. Things could get ugly in the Merseyside derby.A tight defeat by his former club would be bad enough. A mauling by Jurgen Klopp’s side would be catastrophic for Benitez. The big question is how could the 61-year-old go forward if Liverpool – who have banged in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO