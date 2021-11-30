ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Missing 25-year-old woman last seen Nov. 9

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman named Destiny Beltran.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen on Nov. 9 in Las Vegas.

Destiny has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5’10” tall.

She may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Beltran’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Metro police 702-828-3111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

