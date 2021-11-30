Missing 25-year-old woman last seen Nov. 9

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman named Destiny Beltran.

The 25-year-old woman was last seen on Nov. 9 in Las Vegas.

Destiny has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5’10” tall.

She may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Beltran’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Metro police 702-828-3111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.