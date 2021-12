Bojangles has launched its first batch of NFTs — non-fungible tokens — crafted by seven North Carolina artists, according to press release. NFTs exploded on the scene this year as a non-reproducible form of digital assets, many of which have sold for millions of dollars and some even auctioned off at Christie's Auction House for fine art. The Bojangles NFTs are infused with unique styles from each artist, giving them a rare flair and making them all the more special.

ARTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO