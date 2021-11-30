Helicopter Rooftop Stunt Jump

Location:On the ground level of the main terminal, behind the westernmost wall. StrategyIn the main terminal, you'll find a Rampage on the ground floor behind the west wall. This Rampage will give you two minutes to kill 25 gang members with a Spaz Shotgun. It's not all that easy, due to the fact that the gang members are pretty sparse. That is, until you go upstairs. Waste everyone you see on the ground floor, then cruise up the escalator and continue the spree. When the upstairs is cleaned out, head back downstairs. Rinse and repeat.
