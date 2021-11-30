Helicopter Rooftop Stunt Jump

Location:Near the red bridge heading into the Little Haiti area. StrategyIn the northwest corner of Little Haiti, near the border of Escobar International, you will find a docks area. Cross over into Escobar and check near the red bridge to get this Rampage. You have two minutes to slay 35 people with a Spaz Shotgun. Since this sucker is automated, it's easy just to stand and spray. Go back out to the road and find a crowd to shoot into. There are plenty of guys around, so this shouldn't be too hard. Just keep pressing R1 to switch to a new target, and hold down Circle. You'll kill 35 in now time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO