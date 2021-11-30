ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Helicopter Rooftop Stunt Jump

Cover picture for the articleBehind the rooftop with the helicopter is a ramp of planks...

Concrete Ramp Stunt Jump

Located just south of the Washington Beach police station. Use the concrete ramp with a fast car or PCJ-600 and land on the other side.
Brown House Staircase Stunt Jump

There is only one jump on the Starfish Island. It's located on the side of the brown house at the north part of the island. You'll need a motorcycle to enter the backyard through the small trash area and back up into the hedges to get a good amount of speed. Then, jump off the stairs with enough velocity to clear both hedges and land in the neighbor's yard.
Construction Site Stunt Jump

This Stunt Jump is located at the top of the construction site (also where you'll find the Red Beam Hidden Package). Carefully make your way up the three wooden ramps until you reach the large red construction beam. Jump off the beam using a motorcycle and land on the house below.
Tall Blue Building Rooftop Hidden Package

This package is on the rooftop of the tall blue and white striped building across from the construction site. You can easily reach it with a helicopter.
Terminal Rooftop Rampage

StrategyAtop the terminal building, there is a Rampage. Step on it and you'll have two minutes to destroy 12 vehicles with a Rocket Launcher. Pick on cabs and other vehicles first, then let the cops come. As they arrive, just waste their vehicles. Make sure you're a good distance away, though... you don't want to be anywhere near a car when it explodes. Take down some helicopters for variety. You don't even have to move much. Just camp out in front of the terminal and rain fire.
Stunt Boat Challenge

You may want to save this mission until after you've finished the main game, because it will start a gang war, where any Haitians will attack Tommy on sight. After finishing Two Bit Hit, Tommy gets a call from Umberto Robina. He wants to meet Tommy and evaluate his worth and decides a boat race is the best way to do that.
8-Ball's Garage Hidden Package

Head to the end of the docks where you'll find 8-Ball's garage. From here, make your way north to find this Hidden Package near one of the doorways.
Red Bridge Rampage

Location:Near the red bridge heading into the Little Haiti area. StrategyIn the northwest corner of Little Haiti, near the border of Escobar International, you will find a docks area. Cross over into Escobar and check near the red bridge to get this Rampage. You have two minutes to slay 35 people with a Spaz Shotgun. Since this sucker is automated, it's easy just to stand and spray. Go back out to the road and find a crowd to shoot into. There are plenty of guys around, so this shouldn't be too hard. Just keep pressing R1 to switch to a new target, and hold down Circle. You'll kill 35 in now time.
Hooker Inn Express Rampage

Location:Behind the Hooker Inn Express near the pool area. StrategyBehind the Hooker Inn Express, you'll locate another Rampage. This one calls for death by Grenade. You have two minutes to blow up 35 gang members. The key here is maintaining distance from the gangsters. If you get too close, they could shoot you, or your Grenade blast can damage yourself! Stay on the outskirts and lob grenades in each posse. When vehicles start to show up, you can use them for extra explosion power.
Charted Libertine Lines Hidden Package

This Hidden Package is found aboard the Charted Libertine Line, a cargo ship at the south end of Viceport. Use a helicopter to land on the ship and you'll find this Hidden Package towards the front half of the boat.
All Elun Missile Tank Locations - Metroid Dread

We show you the location of every Missile Tank and Missile+ Tank upgrade in the Elun region of Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch. Missile Tanks are an upgrade you can use to increase the amount of Missiles Samus can hold. There is no specific order to acquire Missile Tanks, but it is easiest to acquire them in the order we show you here. 00:00 - Intro 00:05 - Elun Missile Tank #1 00:22 - Elun Missile Tank #2.
Cargo Ship Rampage

LocationAboard the big cargo ship at the entrance of the shipyard. StrategyGrab this Rampage on the second gangplank to get started. Stand on the ramp and blow up as many vehicles as you can since the second you get down to ground level, you'll be attacked by gang members. Make sure no one is standing in front of you when you unleash the Rocket Launcher, or you'll blow yourself up.
Spotlight Rooftop Stunt Jump

This Stunt Jump is completed during the G-Spotlight movie studio mission. The final rooftop jump of this mission will require you to gain plenty of speed and jump across another gap using a ramp where you'll land near the spotlight needed to complete the mission.
Main Terminal Rampage

Location:On the ground level of the main terminal, behind the westernmost wall. StrategyIn the main terminal, you'll find a Rampage on the ground floor behind the west wall. This Rampage will give you two minutes to kill 25 gang members with a Spaz Shotgun. It's not all that easy, due to the fact that the gang members are pretty sparse. That is, until you go upstairs. Waste everyone you see on the ground floor, then cruise up the escalator and continue the spree. When the upstairs is cleaned out, head back downstairs. Rinse and repeat.
All Ferenia Missile Tank Locations - Metroid Dread

We show you the location of every Missile Tank and Missile+ Tank upgrade in the Ferenia region of Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch. Missile Tanks are an upgrade you can use to increase the amount of Missiles Samus can hold. There is no specific order to acquire Missile Tanks, but it is easiest to acquire them in the order we show you here. 00:00 - Intro 00:05 - Ferenia Missile Tank #1 00:26 - Ferenia Missile Tank #2 00:43 - Ferenia Missile Tank #3 01:03 - Ferenia Missile Tank #4 01:49 - Ferenia Missile Tank #5 02:15 - Ferenia Missile Tank #6 02:38 - Ferenia Missile Tank #7 03:00 - Ferenia Missile Tank #8.
