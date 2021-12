There are plenty of reasons Sidney Crosby one day will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The start of his 2021-22 season will not be one of them. Because of a combination of offseason wrist surgery that sidelined him to open the season and a bout with covid-19 that isolated him from his teammates throughout November, the Penguins’ captain was limited to eight games and three points (one goal, two assists) before Saturday’s home contest against the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO