Mayo hasn't recorded a point since scoring in his NHL debut versus the Oilers on Oct. 21. Mayo has established himself as a regular in the Coyotes' lineup, but he hasn't been able to do much on offense. The 25-year-old has been more of a physical presence with 15 hits and 32 blocked shots in 14 outings. He wasn't known for his offense during his time with AHL Tucson, picking up no more than 16 points in a single season with the Coyotes' farm team. As such, he shouldn't be expected to show much with the big club this season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO