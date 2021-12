Once a highly-touted prospect after being drafted seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, Haydn Fleury was never able to find his stride in Raleigh. More often than not, he was considered a seventh or eighth defenceman at best, and often found himself back in the AHL or sitting in the stands as a healthy scratch. Fleury seems to be getting into the lineup more often with Seattle and it appears he's enjoying it there much more than his time in Carolina.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO