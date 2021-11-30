ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Kris Letang: Generates power-play assist

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Letang logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 2-1...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Earns assist Thursday

Kapanen notched an assist in Thursday's 6-0 rout of Montreal. Kapanen has struggled to produce with consistency this season, as he has scored in just six of his 16 appearances though three of those were multi-point efforts. The winger should continue to get opportunities with the Penguins' power play but may struggle to offer top fantasy value until Evgeni Malkin (knee) is cleared to return.
NHL
PensBurgh

Ex-Penguins are powering the Seattle Kraken

The expansion-year Seattle Kraken (4-12-1 for nine points through their first 17 contests) don’t look great. The same cannot be said for their second and third leading scorers, former Penguins Brandon Tanev (7-2—9) and Jared McCann (6-4—10). They trail only former Islander Jordan Eberle for the team lead in goals.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Sundays FTB: Can we stop playing the Penguins?

Is there a team you don’t want to see the Toronto Maple Leafs play anymore? I know we all mostly want to be rid of the Boston Bruins, or the Montreal Canadiens, but right now I am sick of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Let’s look at the recent past:. Last night,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel: Manages assist

Ruhwedel produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets. Ruhwedel set up Danton Heinen for what was the game-winning goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Ruhwedel has reached double digits in points just once in his nine NHL seasons. His assist Monday was his first point of the year to go with 19 shots on net, 26 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 14 contests.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Letang
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Helpers in consecutive outings

Letang managed an assist, three shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Letang helped out on a Teddy Blueger goal in the second period. The assist was Letang's second in as many contests and his 12th of the year to go with one goal. The defenseman is up to 47 shots on net, 48 hits, 32 blocked shots and 16 PIM in 19 contests overall.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Are the Habs interested in Kris Letang?

The Montreal Canadiens playoff hopes are likely over for the 2022 NHL season, so NHL trade rumors have already started on what will the Habs do in the offseason. Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports states that GM Marc Bergevin or whomever is the next GM of the Montreal Canadiens, one of their first offseason moves will be to improve Montreal’s defensive corps and target Kris Letang.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Bryan Rust: Not playing Friday

Rust (undisclosed) was a late scratch Friday against the Islanders, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. It's unclear why Rust is unavailable for Friday's contest, but an update should be available after the game. Brian Boyle will enter the lineup in his absence. Rust has nine points in 12 games this season.
NHL
ysusports.com

Penguins Open Horizon League Play at Milwaukee

Date & Time Thursday, Dec. 2 | 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Location UWM Panther Arena | Milwaukee, Wis. • The Youngstown State men's basketball team opens Horizon League play against Milwaukee on Thursday night. Tipoff at the UWM Panther Arena is set for 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central time. The contest is available on ESPN+/570 WKBN/iHeartRadio App.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Generates helper in loss

Rodrigues notched an assist, fired six shots on goal, levied four hits and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Rodrigues set up a Teddy Blueger goal a minute into the second period. With Bryan Rust (lower body) on injured reserve, Rodrigues has ascended to the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. That fruitful role has seen Rodrigues pick up a goal and an assist in the last four games. The 28-year-old is up to 16 points, 76 shots, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 23 appearances overall. He'll remain a solid depth forward in fantasy while playing in the Penguins' top six.
NHL
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Jake DeBrusk’s Bruins Trade Request

It’s been an eventful 24 hours for the Bruins, to say the least. Jake DeBrusk requested a trade from Boston over the weekend but will play when the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. He was healthy scratched for Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, but due to injuries, Brad Marchand being suspended for three games and the Bruins being unable to call up anyone from Providence due to COVID-19, the forward will slot back into the lineup.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
sinbin.vegas

Golden Knights Adding Variety To Power Play Entries

The Golden Knights power play is, how do I say this politely, a… work in progress. They currently sit 30th in the NHL, connecting on 13.5% of their chances this season. It’s one aspect of the game Vegas’ front office and coaching staff specifically targeted as an area for improvement this offseason. So far, improvement is not what we’ve seen, but recently, we’re starting to see some changes which could lead to a breakthrough.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues notebook: No power play? No problem, for Faulk

Veteran defenseman Justin Faulk was a three-time All-Star during his time with the Carolina Panthers, in part because of his prowess on the power play. He began this season running the second unit for the Blues. And when Torey Krug landed on the COVID list, he was moved up to the top unit for six games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Finds power-play assist

Gurianov notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Wild. Gurianov had the secondary helper on a Jamie Benn goal in the third period. The 24-year-old Gurianov is up to two goals, two assists, 33 shots on net and 17 hits through 14 contests. The Russian winger was expected to take a step forward with a more consistent top-six role this season, but he's yet to earn more than his 14:06 average of ice time per game.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy