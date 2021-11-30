Penguins' Kris Letang: Generates power-play assist

Rodrigues notched an assist, fired six shots on goal, levied four hits and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Rodrigues set up a Teddy Blueger goal a minute into the second period. With Bryan Rust (lower body) on injured reserve, Rodrigues has ascended to the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. That fruitful role has seen Rodrigues pick up a goal and an assist in the last four games. The 28-year-old is up to 16 points, 76 shots, 27 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 23 appearances overall. He'll remain a solid depth forward in fantasy while playing in the Penguins' top six.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO