What a disappointment for 2016 25th overall pick Riley Tufte of the Dallas Stars. After two years of playing in the AHL, Tufte got the call up to the NHL this season, playing two games so far. Thursday night, he was slated to play against the Minnesota Wild. The MInnesota native was pumped, buying tickets for all of his family and friends. He even ran out of money doing it and was helped along the way by the Wild's Nick Bjugstad, his friend and fellow Minnesotan. It turns out it was all for nothing.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO