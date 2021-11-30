ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Korean defector recaptured in China after more than 40 days on the run

By Cheryl Ho, CNN
 3 days ago
Hong Kong (CNN) — A North Korean defector who escaped from prison in northeast China has been recaptured by authorities, after more than 40 days on the run in the biting winter cold. The 39-year-old, identified by Chinese authorities as Zhu Xianjian, was just two years short of completing...

#Northeast China#North Korean Defectors#Sex Abuse#Defector#Chinese#Global Times
