Susan Arnold, a veteran of consumer-products giant Procter & Gamble as well as the Carlyle Group investment firm, will take the reins as chairman of Walt Disney Co.’s board of directors, succeeding Bob Iger in the role when he departs on December 31. The transition will mark the end of an era for the big entertainment company, which will not have Iger in a senior operating role for the first time since 1996. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Disney said Iger informed its board Wednesday that he intended to step down as chairman of the board at...

