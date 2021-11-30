Monday prep roundup: Dunn, Hartselle top Hazel Green

Buy Now Decatur's Alasia Taylor drives to basket against Brewer's Caroline Alexander in Monday's game. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

HARTSELLE — Ryan Dunn scored a team-high 13 points in Hartselle's 52-42 win over Hazel Green on Monday.

Luke Ward knocked down three 3-pointers for the Tigers (1-3), finishing with nine points. Kohl Key also had nine points, and Thomas Itsede scored eight.

Jaylen Curry had a game-high 14 points for Hazel Green.

• Decatur Heritage boys 56, Addison 54: Brayden Kyle flirted with a triple-double in Decatur Heritage’s season opener, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals.

The Eagles trailed 38-36 after three quarters and outscored Addison 20-16 over the final eight minutes.

Bryant Pitts had 12 points, four assists and four steals for Decatur Heritage. Bo Solley scored nine points.

Bryan Gilbreath had a game-high 23 points for Addison.

• Clements boys 47, East Lawrence 36: Dylan Patrick scored a game-high 25 points to lead Clements.

Brady Moore added 12 points for the Colts (9-0), who led 26-23 at halftime. Coleman Garner had nine points for East Lawrence (1-5).

• Decatur Heritage girls 62, Addison 35: Alex Jackson scored 18 points to lead Decatur Heritage, which rallied from a first-quarter deficit. Bri Tyson had 17 and Sheryl Garner 11 for the Eagles (3-3).

Addison led 11-7 after one quarter before Decatur Heritage rebounded to take a 29-18 lead into halftime. The Eagles extended the lead to 46-29 after three quarters.

• Hazel Green girls 64, Hartselle 30: Sydney Stewart had a game-high 19 points and Leah Brooks for 6A powerhouse Hazel Green. Leah Brooks scored 16 for the Trojans.

Masyn Marchbanks had 17 points to lead Hartselle (4-4).

• Falkville boys 63, Vinemont 59: On Saturday, Camden Reid scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (6-1) at Wallace State-Hanceville. Caden Burnett had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils and Avery Miller had 11 points. Josh Bradford scored 10 points.

• West Limestone boys 57, Wilson 38: Colin Patterson scored a game-high 20 points for West Limestone on Saturday. Brooks Poff and Christian Smith each had 10 points for the Wildcats (3-2). Jackson Davis led Wilson with 15 points.

• West Limestone girls 47, Wilson 36: Carlie Belle Winter led West Limestone with 14 points Saturday. Bella Birdsong added 10 points for West Limestone (3-2), while Edie Tyler and Kamey Kennemer scored eight points each. Makayla Carter scored a game-high 15 points for Wilson.