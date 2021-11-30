ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Monday prep roundup: Dunn, Hartselle top Hazel Green

By Staff reports
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afKbg_0d9ndfvp00
Buy Now Decatur's Alasia Taylor drives to basket against Brewer's Caroline Alexander in Monday's game. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

HARTSELLE — Ryan Dunn scored a team-high 13 points in Hartselle's 52-42 win over Hazel Green on Monday.

Luke Ward knocked down three 3-pointers for the Tigers (1-3), finishing with nine points. Kohl Key also had nine points, and Thomas Itsede scored eight.

Jaylen Curry had a game-high 14 points for Hazel Green.

Decatur Heritage boys 56, Addison 54: Brayden Kyle flirted with a triple-double in Decatur Heritage’s season opener, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and a pair of steals.

The Eagles trailed 38-36 after three quarters and outscored Addison 20-16 over the final eight minutes.

Bryant Pitts had 12 points, four assists and four steals for Decatur Heritage. Bo Solley scored nine points.

Bryan Gilbreath had a game-high 23 points for Addison.

Clements boys 47, East Lawrence 36: Dylan Patrick scored a game-high 25 points to lead Clements.

Brady Moore added 12 points for the Colts (9-0), who led 26-23 at halftime. Coleman Garner had nine points for East Lawrence (1-5).

Decatur Heritage girls 62, Addison 35: Alex Jackson scored 18 points to lead Decatur Heritage, which rallied from a first-quarter deficit. Bri Tyson had 17 and Sheryl Garner 11 for the Eagles (3-3).

Addison led 11-7 after one quarter before Decatur Heritage rebounded to take a 29-18 lead into halftime. The Eagles extended the lead to 46-29 after three quarters.

Hazel Green girls 64, Hartselle 30: Sydney Stewart had a game-high 19 points and Leah Brooks for 6A powerhouse Hazel Green. Leah Brooks scored 16 for the Trojans.

Masyn Marchbanks had 17 points to lead Hartselle (4-4).

Falkville boys 63, Vinemont 59: On Saturday, Camden Reid scored 16 points for the Blue Devils (6-1) at Wallace State-Hanceville. Caden Burnett had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils and Avery Miller had 11 points. Josh Bradford scored 10 points.

West Limestone boys 57, Wilson 38: Colin Patterson scored a game-high 20 points for West Limestone on Saturday. Brooks Poff and Christian Smith each had 10 points for the Wildcats (3-2). Jackson Davis led Wilson with 15 points.

West Limestone girls 47, Wilson 36: Carlie Belle Winter led West Limestone with 14 points Saturday. Bella Birdsong added 10 points for West Limestone (3-2), while Edie Tyler and Kamey Kennemer scored eight points each. Makayla Carter scored a game-high 15 points for Wilson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame calls Rivers, Askins

Long-time observers of area sports can remember when Philip Rivers and Keith Askins were stars in high school with bright futures ahead of them. Now that the two are past their playing days, it’s time for them to reap the honors. One of those honors came Thursday when the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announced the two will be part of the Class of 2022. The induction ceremony will be May 7 in Birmingham.
NFL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
187
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy