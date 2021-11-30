High school football notebook: State championship games return to Birmingham

The last time an area team played for a state championship was in 2013 when Chadarius Townsend was a freshman defensive back for Tanner. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

The high school football state championships are back in Birmingham this week for the first time since 2008.

It’s a new venue for the seven state championship games with Protective Stadium being the host site. The 45,000-seat home for UAB football opened this fall.

Protective Stadium joins the three-year championship site rotation with Bryant-Denny in Tuscaloosa and Jordan-Hare in Auburn. Birmingham’s Legion Field was the home for the state championships for many years.

One thing missing from the Super 7 championships for an eighth straight year is no representation from The Daily area.

The last team from The Daily area to play in the Super 7 was Tanner in 2013, when the Rattlers repeated as Class 2A state champions. That was so long ago that Chadarius Townsend was a freshman defensive back for the Rattlers.

Townsend was The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year in 2014 and 2016. His chance to be a three-time Daily Player of the Year was interrupted by the monster season Priceville quarterback Kaleb Barker produced in 2015.

Barker played his last season at Troy in 2019. Townsend just completed his senior season at Texas Tech after transferring from Alabama.

Of course the key to advancing to the Super 7 is playoff success. That hasn’t been happening much in the eight regions with teams from The Daily coverage area. This season the regions were a combined 11-32. In 2020, the numbers were 13-31.

Of those combined 24 playoff wins over the two seasons, eight were by Mars Hill out of Class 2A, Region 8, which won the state championship in 2020. Class 1A Decatur Heritage and Class 5A Russellville each had three playoff wins over the last two seasons. The only other schools with two playoff wins were 4A Brooks this season and 4A West Limestone last season.

The teams from Class 7A, Region 4 and Class 6A, Region 8 were a combined 0-16 mark in the last two years of the playoffs.

The only two schools in this week’s Super 7 that are located north of the Birmingham metro area are Cleveland and Oneonta. Both are in Blount County, which is not usually thought of as a hotbed for high school football.

---

Final numbers

According Decatur Heritage’s Steve Meek, senior quarterback Brayden Kyle completed 144 of 241 passes for 2,855 yards and 39 touchdowns. He rushed 121 times for 1,550 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Kyle’s number in his junior season had him completing 133 of 195 for 2,671 yards and 34 touchdowns. He rushed 85 times for 1,004 yards and 19 touchdowns.

That’s a combined 73 touchdown passes and 50 rushing touchdowns in two seasons with a 19-6 record.

--

Super 7 predictions

Thompson in 7A, Clay-Chalkville in 6A, Pleasant Grove in 5A, Vigor in 4A, Piedmont in 3A, Clarke County in 2A and Sweet Water in 1A.