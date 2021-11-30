ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Priscilla Block Didn’t Waste Her Talent in 2021

By jwills
catcountry96.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been a record year for Priscilla Block as her song “Just About Over You” has climbed the country music airplay chart – currently siting at number-15 (and climbing). Priscilla also released an EP, toured, and made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Looking back on everything...

www.catcountry96.com

995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
catcountry96.com

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Return to the Number-One Spot on the Billboard Chart

Congrats to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood as their hit “If I Didn’t Love You” climbs back into the number-one spot on the Billboard country music airplay chart!. After having back-to-back weeks at the top, Walker Hayes claimed the top of the chart last week, but this week Jason and Carrie are feeling the love again as they’re back at number-one for a third week.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie says goodbye to her last bond with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt can definitely say goodbye. In the course of the legal battle following the divorce, which began more than a year ago, Jolie has chosen to sell her 50% of Château Miraval: the French castle with an adjoining winery in Tenute del Mondo owned by the couple. To report the news was the Wall Street Journal. As we learn from the newspaper, the decision of the Oscar-winning actress would write the word ‘end’ to the legal feud between the ‘Brangelina’. At the time of the divorce, the former spouses had kept the equal shares of the estate, also known for the Miraval brand, known above all for its rosé wine. The sales figure has not yet been disclosed but it is not that difficult to imagine mind-boggling numbers.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Dolly Parton Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Locust Ridge, Tennessee, United States. Siblings: Stella Parton, Randy Parton, Rachel Dennison, Willadeene Parton, Freida Estelle Parton, David Wilburn Parton, Cassie Nan Parton, RobertLee Parton Jr, Larry Gerald Parton, Floyd Parton. School: Sevier County High School. College: Sevier High School. Religion: Christianity. Nationality: American. Zodiac Sign: Capricorn. Gender:...
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES

