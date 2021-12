Panamanian authorities have seized a record haul of drug money -- more than $10 million in cash -- in a crackdown on gangs linked to neighboring Colombia's embattled Gulf Clan. It took investigators more than 12 hours to add up the money using a dozen machines, several of which failed under the strain, the prosecutor's office said. The money was found in three different hiding places in a house in Nueva Providencia in the Caribbean province of Colon. "This is, without a doubt, the largest seizure of drug trafficking money made in the entire history of the country," prosecutor Javier Caraballo told reporters Thursday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO