Hoover steps down as Lewis County coach

Lewis County played in its first football postseason game in eight years this fall and snapped a 22-game string of defeats to get there. Neither ranked as the most rewarding moment of Bryan Hoover's two years helping Lewis County build to that point, he said.

The banquet after a season in which the Lions felt they'd laid a foundation stood out in their coach's mind.

"I say all the time I don’t care about football, I care about football players," Hoover said Monday night, "and when I look at the banquet in memory or pictures, I see a room that was packed to capacity and genuine joy and happiness. Every award was followed by a bear hug, some jokes from the peanut gallery and real smiles, not fake, staged ones. And it was the whole football community involved. It was really, really cool."

That proved to be Hoover's last act leading Lewis County. He has resigned, he said, after his second season in that role.

"It was terribly difficult to step away," Hoover said. "The hard work was done. The roster size, returning players, work ethic, culture had all been established. It was getting to the point where I could really just coach football and not have to be a recruiter, a cheerleader, a warden.

"But the most difficult part is leaving the kids behind. I coach and teach through building relationships, and there is nothing fabricated or faked about it. I genuinely care for my kids. So leaving them leaves a piece of me behind."

Hoover, a first-time head coach, took over a program in 2020 that had not won since the 2018 regular-season finale, and the Lions went 0-7 in Hoover's first season, shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis County began 2021 0-5 before breaking through for a 40-18 win at Powell County. The Lions added a 28-14 victory at Fairview on the last night of the regular season, and that combined with events elsewhere got Lewis County into the playoffs through a tiebreaker by virtue of its RPI.

"It’s hard for me to take credit for many accomplishments," Hoover said. "The kids were the push behind the change. It wasn’t any secret formula, simply putting the kids in the right spot and letting them do their thing."

Hoover said he is "not done coaching, but it certainly would have to be in the right situation."

"It's just about helping kids," he continued, "and coaching is an amazing avenue to make a difference."

Lewis County principal Jack Lykins thanked Hoover for his service to the school.

"Coach Hoover made the decision to leave to pursue an opportunity that was best for himself and his family," Lykins said. "We wish Bryan and his family nothing but the best."

Hoover's departure creates the second area football coaching vacancy in this cycle. Daniel Armstrong resigned the day after Fairview's season ended. The Johnson Central job is being filled on an interim basis by Steve Trimble in the stead of the late Jim Matney and is expected to come open after the Golden Eagles play in the Class 4A state final on Friday night.

