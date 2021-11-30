ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

G20- Music City; PLUS Holiday Weekend Recap Plus Blues Domination

 3 days ago

Starting off here on this early crisp Cyber Monday holiday... Fans! We are a quarter of the way through the season already. If you’re looking for more content aside the almost daily blog follow me on Twitter @ZakMacBuzz for all the latest from me. Also... Working on the wrap...

Game 23: Fighting Back

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. It could all be happening in the coming hours Habs fans. Earlier today, it was announced that the Canadiens had received permission to talk to Jeff Gordon, former Rangers’ GM. Apparently, he wouldn’t be hired as the GM though and speculation is that he could be considered for the President of hockey operations role. During the game, it was also announced that Scott Mellanby had resigned from his post as assistant general manager. On Hockey Night in Canada, Friedman speculated that Bergevin had probably tried to convince ownership to give Mellanby a bigger role once he leaves and that it didn’t work prompting Mellanby to quit. It’s only speculation for now, but I think we can expect things to unravel sooner rather than later.
Wings nearly foiled by Tokarski, Raymond grabs OT winner

Previous post: Nedeljkovic stand tall, Wings beat STL 4-2 26 seconds of overtime saw Detroit benefit from a hard fought game. Buffalo was shelled 40 shots to 28 but Tokarski had a big night. A very late tip in by Skinner kept the Sabres alive. Detroit played a very strong...
Rematch vs. Lightning

A lot going on here in the State of Hockey as thw Wild host the Lightning hoping to pay them back for last Sunday's shootout loss in Tampa. Following Friday's 7-1 drubbing of the Jets the Wild are flying high. That confidence should be at an all time high for...
HockeyBuzz

Since the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Jack Campbell in February of the 2019 – 2020 season, Campbell has been nothing short of spectacular for the Leafs in goal. In a short sample during that season Campbell posted a record of 3-2-1 in the Blue & White with 2.63 GAA and .915 SV%. The Leafs ultimately were eliminated in the play-round of the playoffs with Frederik Andersen as the starter against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Game 19: Devils Vs. Flyers | PODCAST

New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season at the Rock. My special guest tonight is Chico Resch of Devils Hockey Network. We are at Taj Lounge 973 across the street from Prudential Center. Come stop by!. ******. Sam Woo is co-host and executive...
CBJ G19– Blue Everywhere

Blue skies on a Saturday as the Blue Jackets travel west in a back to back with a battle with the Blue notes in the St Louis Blues in St Louis arena tonight. This is the Union Blue’s first back to back of the season with travel from one city to another.
Matching Urgency — Flames Vs. Jets

After a well earned rest, the Calgary Flames are back at it tonight against a Winnipeg Jets team that will be hoping to save some face. They played last night and it wasn’t pretty. A 7-1 pulverizing at the hands of Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild. The Wild scored two fluke deflection goals early and the Jets defence ripped at the seams. Perennial Vezina candidate Connor Hellebuyck was chased and backup Eric Comrie was hung out to dry. Simple stuff like covering the front of the net was starting to be neglected by the time the fourth goal was scored.
Flyers have to guard against this season turning into last season

The Philadelphia Flyers were 11-4-3 after 18 games last season and were feeling optimistic about where their team was headed. But the optimism was misplaced. Goalie Carter Hart and the defense started to sputter and by game 32 the team was 15-13-4. The Flyers remained at the treading water level the rest of the season, finishing at 25-23-8. This season, the Flyers, excited by a revamped defense, started 6-2-2. But since then they have lost seven out of nine. They currently are in a five-game losing spin and fans are wondering if this is a repeat of last season.
With Nothing Left to Prove, Lightning are Proving Something

With nothing left to prove, the Tampa Bay Lightning are proving something. Last night, the Bolts earned a 3-0 victory over the middling Seattle Kraken for their 12th victory of the season and second consecutive shutout. Here are tonight’s thumbs:. Thumbs Up: Proving it Again. It’s only fitting that Yanni...
Leafs chase Reimer, swim past Sharks

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs usually get victimized by their former players, but that has not been the case with goalie James Reimer. The Leafs ex-starter entered the game with a 2.04 GAA, 6-3-1 record and .936 save percentage, but against Toronto "Optimus Reim" has a career-worst 5.20 GAA and .825 save percentage. That trend continued Friday night in San Jose, as Reimer allowed four goals on 17 shots in 23 minutes before being pulled in a 4-1 Leafs victory over the Sharks (why is that score with Reimer familiar???) at the SAP Center.
Islanders remain winless at UBS Arena, have two games postponed

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The NHL announced that at least two of the New York Islanders' upcoming games have been postponed, as a result of COVID-19 concerns. The two games were set to take place on Sunday and Tuesday, on the road against the New York Rangers and...
Sharks place Evander Kane on waivers

The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on waivers, with the intention of assigning him to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. Kane is currently completing a 21-game suspension for violating COVID protocols and would've been eligible to return on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. He’s under contract with the Sharks until 2025, which carries a $7 million cap hit.
Hurricanes remain atop NHL standings after successful road trip

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes wrapped up their six-game road trip yesterday, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3. They kicked off the trip with three straight wins against the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, before falling to the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken, and finally ending the trip with their win over the Flyers. Altogether, Carolina went 4-1-1, picking up nine of a possible 12 points, which has kept them atop the NHL standings.
Cleaner House

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Today, Geoff Molson finally reacted to his team’s abysmal season by showing the door to executive vice-president and general manager Marc Bergevin, assistant general manager Trevor Timmins and senior vice president public affairs and communications Paul Wilson. The hunt is now on to find the best candidate to fill in the huge shoes of the Montreal Canadiens’ general-manager and to ensure the continuity of business in the meantime, former Rangers general-manager Jeff Gorton has been appointed as Executive Vice President Hockey Operations.
Casey DeStink

The Penguins played another solid game last night, but this time took a 6-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. It would be disingenuous to be overly critical just because they lost to a struggling Canadiens team. The Penguins put up 50 shots in the game and had an xGF% of 66.13 at 5v5. Sidney Crosby had his first three-point game of the season. Evan Rodrigues scored yet another goal and still leads the league in xGF%. They scored three times even with the opposing goalie going .940. So what’s the deal?
