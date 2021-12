The Rangers picked up a hard-earned 5-2 win over the Bruins on Friday. As it's more than a day past the game, I will focus on only a few components of the victory, In addition, today, the NHL announced the Islanders next two games, including Sunday against the Rangers, are postponed. Nothing like the league being right on top of things and canceling games when they should have been earlier in the week.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO