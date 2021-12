PVH Corporation (. PVH - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the top line missed the same. Both metrics improved year over year. The results gained from brand strength, particularly in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as the solid performance in its international business and robust pricing actions. The company also noted that holiday season sales are off to a solid start. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO