DCI - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 31, 2021) earnings and sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9% and 2.4%, respectively. The company’s earnings in the reported quarter were 61 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The bottom line improved 27.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 48 cents. Sales growth in the reported quarter more than offset the headwinds stemming from supply-chain constraints and higher cost of raw material.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO