WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Getting through the flu
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 93 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda breakdown Illinois basketball’s 82-72 win over Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at State Farm Center Monday night. With several guys battling the sickness, the Illini found a way to gut out a win on their home court, with Trent Frazier and Jacob Grandison returning to the lineup after missing the previous game. Kofi Cockburn put up a game high 28 points with Alfonso Plummer pitching in 21 as Illinois improves to 5-2 on the season.
Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/getting-through-the-flu/id1495074631?i=1000543469862
