The holiday season brings many recognizable pairings. Red and green. Santa and reindeer. Cookies and warm drinks. Hockey and teddy bears?. While they may seem like an unlikely pairing, the connection between the two has had a long history, dating back almost three decades. In 1993, the Kamloops Blazers, a junior team from British Columbia, Canada, began the tradition of throwing teddy bears onto the ice after the home team scores their first goal of the game. Since its inception, the “Teddy Bear Toss” has spread internationally, with hockey teams all over the world holding similar events.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO