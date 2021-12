FSU basketball will host Loyola Marymount Sunday evening. Here is a look at the odds, how to watch, and a prediction. FSU basketball got their second win of the young 2021 season Wednesday night against a scrappy Tulane team. Tulane used good zone defense to slow down an FSU offense that’s still trying to figure things out with so many new faces. Malik Osborne continues to be steady, but the Noles need a couple of more guys to be more consistent on that end of the floor.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO