Bicentennial Quilt Tour extended

On Saturday, Nov. 4, hundreds of St. John Cathedral parishioners, school parents, guests and historic preservation buffs flooded the cathedral grounds for a celebration like no other. The party had everything from gourmet food to fabulous music, a perfect setting, and perfect weather to boot. There were hundreds of smiles everywhere as guests were thrilled to be out and about again. The celebration was in honor of the historic church’s 200th anniversary but there was an important cause associated with it. Funds from the fundraising gala will go towards the preservation of the cathedral including repairs to a hurricane-damaged roof, structural cracks, and interior restoration. Huge congratulations go to the ladies on the planning committee who pulled off the fabulous event and sponsorship chairs Gene Lognion and Cecile Mouton.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO