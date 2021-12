The Seattle Seahawks are technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it feels as though this isn’t going to be one of those seasons where Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll, and company are going to make it past the last week of the regular season. A disjointed offense is largely to blame for the Seahawks’ offense, and they got reminded of that again in Week 11 when they lost to an Arizona Cardinals team that didn’t even have Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO