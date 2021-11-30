Panthers playing for title in Dampeer's first year

Brooks Dampeer was introduced as Amory's football coach in late March. On Friday, he leads his Panthers into the Class 3A state championship game at Hattiesburg. Melissa Meador | Monroe Journal

Brooks Dampeer has ridden the “whirlwind” all the way to a state championship game.

Eight months ago, he was hired as Amory’s football coach. At 11 a.m. Friday, he will lead the Panthers against Jefferson Davis County in the Class 3A title game.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Dampeer said Monday. “I got here in what was a little bit of a rebuilding situation, trying to find a quarterback – replacing a four-year starter was obviously the first task at hand.”

The going was a bit rough at first, as Amory started the season 2-3 and new quarterback Jatarian Ware got settled in. Amory has since won eight in a row.

Of the Panthers’ four playoff wins, three have been on the road, including a 29-16 victory at North Panola last Friday.

“This year we got off to a tough start, played some really quality football teams that recently got put out” of the playoffs, Dampeer said. “I’ve seen our football program grow each game and get better, and we just try to control the things in front of us each week.”

Ware has grown into his role, with eight touchdowns passing and 17 rushing. He ran for two scores against North Panola.

“Amory is kind of one of those football teams that flew under the radar all year,” Jefferson Davis coach Lance Mancuso said. “They’ve got tremendous talent, got a great running back and quarterback, and they’ve got several wide receivers that can stretch the field on you.”

Mancuso is equally impressed with Amory’s defense, which is led by lineman Nathaniel Walker and linebacker T.J. Huppert.

“It seems every time we turn on the film they’re coming at you from every different angle, and even during the game they’ve been tremendously multiple at times, and it’s amazing how well and how hard and fast their players play,” Mancuso said.

Like Amory, Jefferson Davis County (9-4) played a tough non-division schedule, starting 0-4. Two of the losses came against 5A South champion Picayune and 4A South champ Columbia.

The Jaguars are led by running back Malcolm Hartzog, who was recently named 3A Mr. Football.

“The biggest thing to say about our football team this year is they never gave up,” Mancuso said. “They had their backs against the wall, had a lot of people in the community and everywhere second-guessing the caliber of this football team.”