Minnie Fullerton's unforgettable piebald buck is the perfect example of practicing good patience. With a lot of self-discipline and patience, I waited years for a dream buck. For the last few years when my husband Lindy and I would sift through trail camera photos of the target bucks on our hunting property, I’d pass the baton back to him, his friends and my daughter. This was the property where my husband shot his first buck, my daughter shot her first buck and where I’d eventually shoot my first buck.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO