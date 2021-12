French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the energy-rich Persian Gulf Friday, hoping to seal a major arms contract after this fall's Australian submarine deal debacle and to strengthen France’s role in the region. The two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia comes a month before France assumes the rotating European Union presidency — and ahead of the French 2022 presidential election where Macron is expected to seek a second term. Returning from the Gulf with a contract to sell French fighter jets to the Emiratis, a deal that Paris and Abu Dhabi have discussed for...

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO