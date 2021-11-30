ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cost of builders, hairdressers and personal trainers hits all-time high

By Harry Brennan
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Consumers face paying more for haircuts, home improvements and wedding bands after freelancers upped their day rates to an all-time high. Contractors have increased daily fees to £537 on average, up from £397 this time last year – a jump of a third to the highest level on record. The amount...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
propertyindustryeye.com

Rental demand hits all-time high

Demand for private rental housing is at a record high, fresh research shows. A survey of private landlords across England and Wales, conducted on behalf of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) by BVA/BDRC, found that 57% confirmed that demand for homes to rent had increased in the third quarter of 2021 – up from 39% in the second quarter of the year.
ECONOMY
realtybiznews.com

Average consumer credit rating hits all-time high

The average consumer’s FICO credit score has risen by eight points to 716 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, an all-time high, according to Fair Isaac Corp. The report says that a combination of decreased consumer spending and pandemic-related relief programs may have helped Americans to improve their credit scores by paying off older debts and curtailing any new ones.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Trainers#Hairdresser#Hairdressing#Freelancers#The Self Employed
Business Insider

Can you transfer a mortgage to another person?

You might be able to get a mortgage transfer depending on your circumstance and mortgage type. The due-on-sale clause lets you transfer a mortgage in specific circumstances. If you don't have an assumable mortgage, refinancing may be a possible option to pursue. Read about the different types of mortgages on...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Retail sector loses 20,000 jobs in November

The U.S. government's November jobs report showed that the retail sector lost 20,000 jobs last month, after the sector had gained 91,000 jobs in the previous two months. The sector's job losses come as the overall report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by just 210,000 in November, well below expectations of 573,000 new jobs. The retail sector's job losses included a declines of 20,000 jobs in general merchandise stores; 18,000 jobs in clothing and clothing accessories stores; and 9,000 jobs in sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores. That was partially offset by increases of 9,000 jobs in food and beverage stores and of 7,000 jobs in building material and garden supply stores. In November 2020, retail employment fell by 35,000, and in November 2019 retail employment increased by 2,000. Retail trade employment is now 176,000 less than it was in pre-pandemic February 2020. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF , which was little changed in premarket trading Friday, has rocketed 130% since the end of February 2020 while the S&P 500 has climbed 55%.
RETAIL
realtytimes.com

Redfin Reports Home Prices Hit a New All-Time High

Homebuyers face a market that is already heating back up with a third of homes selling in just one week. Home prices hit a new all-time high of $359,975 in the four-week period ending November 21, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This was up 14% year over year, the largest increase since early September.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

In 2022, How Much Will You Receive From SSI Per Month?

Many are wondering what their Supplemental Security Income payments will be this year as SSI payments will increase. The increase in COLA also applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. Every year, the COLA boost is provided to those with fixed incomes in order to keep up with inflation. The...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

How and Why to Refinance Your Mortgage

A mortgage refinance replaces your current home loan with a new one. Often people refinance to reduce the interest rate, cut monthly payments or tap into their home’s equity. Others refinance a home to pay off the loan faster, get rid of FHA mortgage insurance or switch from an adjustable-rate to a fixed-rate loan.
REAL ESTATE
Investor's Business Daily

Yum Stock Shows Rising Strength; Shares Recently Hit An All-Time High

Like other market leaders Yum Brands stock recently hit an all-time high amid the market rally, then consolidated amid more recent volatility. Still, Yum stock has come off an October low and could be setting the table for another run higher. On Thursday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Yum! Brands (YUM) climbed to a new percentile, as it got a lift from 68 to 71.
STOCKS
The Independent

Service sector growth cools slightly as business optimism hits year-low

Growth in the UK’s services sector eased slightly in November and industry sentiment dropped to a 12-month low amid ongoing staff shortages and supply chain pressure, according to new figures.However, the statistics also showed that the industry has continued its recovery, with firms reporting the fastest rise in new business for the past five months.The closely-watched IHS Markit CIPS UK Services PMI survey recorded a reading of 58.5 last month, dipping from 59.1 in October.A score above 50 is considered to show growth.Surveyed companies said consumer spending has not yet been affected by inflationary pressures or concerns over recent supply...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy