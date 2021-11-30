ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

World leaders cannot afford to ignore the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Talks have resumed in Vienna, in a bid to discover whether the Iran nuclear deal can be salvaged. Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the original accord, arguing that it did not do enough to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons and that the lifting of sanctions had enabled...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Macron: Iran Nuclear Talks ‘Not Successful’

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters Friday in Dubai it appears likely that nuclear talks between Iran and world powers have failed, at least for the time being. “I think it’s probable that this round of negotiations, given the positions, does not succeed,” Macron said. “It is most likely that...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Analysis: Iran ups nuclear ante as Vienna deal talks resume

After a monthslong hiatus, Iran has returned to negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving its cratered nuclear deal with world powers. But Tehran isn't slowing down the advances in its atomic program, further raising the stakes in talks crucial to cooling years of tensions boiling in the wider Mideast. The case in point? Iran's underground nuclear facility in Fordo. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations body charged with monitoring the Islamic Republic's program, acknowledged Wednesday that Iran began feeding a cascade of 166 advanced IR-6 centrifuges with uranium there. The agency said Iran plans to enrich uranium...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Trump’s coverup of his Jan. 6 corruption takes an ominous new turn

As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
POTUS
kfgo.com

Israel calls on world powers to stop Iran nuclear talks immediately

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel on Thursday urged world powers to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately, citing a U.N. watchdog’s announcement that Tehran has started producing enriched uranium with more advanced centrifuges. “Iran is carrying out nuclear blackmail as a negotiating tactic, and this should be answered by the immediate...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Israel#Iranian
citywatchla.com

The Iran Nuclear Deal: Is It Possible?

The refrains of this shattered US foreign policy dilemma are now the essence of the body politic in Washington, as the p5+1 countries of China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States attempt again to shell back sanctions on Iran’s energy sector and their commercial affiliates to reach a mutual compliance consensus. But resuscitating the JCPOA at this Vienna talks faces daunting probabilities.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

World powers, Iran resume talks to revive nuclear deal

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have restarted in Vienna after a five-month hiatus during which Iran elected a new hard-line president. “In Vienna, JCPOA Joint Commission…just started,” a spokesman for the EU...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Times

Israeli leaders warn: Iran can’t be trusted as nuclear talks resume

Israeli leaders are escalating a lobbying campaign against the nuclear deal with Iran, even as expectations are low that resumed negotiations in Vienna this week will produce a breakthrough to revive the accord. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has taken a more low-key approach than predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu in his...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
Terrorism
stljewishlight.org

Israel ignored US warnings that attacks on Iran’s nuclear program were counterproductive, per NYT report

(JTA) — American officials have warned Israeli officials that their country’s repeated attacks on Iran’s nuclear program have been counterproductive, with Iran simply rebuilding its destroyed facilities faster and better than before, according to a report in The New York Times. Israeli officials meanwhile ignored the warnings, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Iran nuclear programme: Threat of Israeli strike grows

In the turquoise waters of the Red Sea, Israeli, Emirati and Bahraini naval forces for the first time just days ago rehearsed joint security operations with a US warship. It followed a war-game at a desert airbase just north of the Israeli port city of Eilat last month, which sent fighter planes from Israel and seven other countries roaring into the skies.
MILITARY
Washington Post

A world without nuclear weapons

Former senator Sam Nunn (D-Ga.) and former energy secretary Ernest J. Moniz were right to raise the alarm about the growing risk of nuclear calamity in their Nov. 19 op-ed, “We must prevent the accidental launch of nuclear weapons,” but we respectfully dissent from their conclusion. Rather than concentrating on better securing the nine nations’ nuclear arsenals from unintentional use, we should be concentrating our efforts on eliminating those arsenals and ensuring that nuclear weapons are never again built. This can be done, and now is the time to do it: The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ nuclear doomsday clock again stands at 100 seconds to midnight — closer than it was at the height of the Cold War.
MILITARY
New York Post

Biden keeps ignoring the elephants in the room when he meets with other world leaders

Why does President Joe Biden even bother having summits, when he keeps dodging critical issues?. First came his virtual sitdown Monday with China’s Xi Jinping, when the prez apparently didn’t even bring up Beijing’s refusal to cooperate with any independent probe of how COVID got started. How is a plague that increasingly looks like it was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and has killed more than 5 million around the globe, and over 750,000 Americans, not a vital issue?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Omarosa on Trump’s Covid coverup

Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman reacts to reports that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid just three days before his first debate with President Biden.Dec. 2, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy