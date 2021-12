It was difficult to listen to Boris Johnson’s press conference on Covid without a sinking heart. Just as the UK was normalising again after the catastrophe of the past 18 months, we have abruptly been returned to a world of masking, self-isolation and fear. The PM explained that it seems this new variant spreads much more quickly, that it can be spread between those who are double-jabbed, and that it diverges significantly in its make-up from previous mutations. The authorities are in a state of understandable ignorance: they still don’t know how much protection existing vaccines - even with boosters - will give against death and hospitalisation. We must hope that they will work fine, but scientists just don’t know as the mutation is too fresh for any meaningful data to exist.

