Kentucky State Police Investigate Murder In Russell County MGN

Detectives from Kentucky State Police are conducting a murder investigation in Russell County Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police was notified by the Russell Springs Police Department requesting assistance with an investigation of a deceased male found outside his camper with apparent stab wounds, at the Eagles Nest RV Park in Russell Springs, KY.

The victim was identified as Glenn Coffey, age 38 of Russell Springs, KY, and was pronounced deceased by the Russell County Coroner.

Through investigation, detectives were able to discover there had been a dispute between the victim and his spouse Jordan Coffey, age 27 of Russell Springs, KY. A warrant was obtained and Jordan Coffey was located and arrested in Cookeville, TN by the Putnam County Sheriff Department and lodged in the Putnam County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Det. Nick Davis.