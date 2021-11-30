ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Investigate Murder In Russell County

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaxwU_0d9nWVs800
Kentucky State Police Investigate Murder In Russell CountyMGN

Detectives from Kentucky State Police are conducting a murder investigation in Russell County Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police was notified by the Russell Springs Police Department requesting assistance with an investigation of a deceased male found outside his camper with apparent stab wounds, at the Eagles Nest RV Park in Russell Springs, KY.

The victim was identified as Glenn Coffey, age 38 of Russell Springs, KY, and was pronounced deceased by the Russell County Coroner.

Through investigation, detectives were able to discover there had been a dispute between the victim and his spouse Jordan Coffey, age 27 of Russell Springs, KY. A warrant was obtained and Jordan Coffey was located and arrested in Cookeville, TN by the Putnam County Sheriff Department and lodged in the Putnam County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Det. Nick Davis.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Arrest Bedford Man for Dealing Methamphetamine

Indiana State Police Arrest Bedford Man for Dealing MethamphetamineMGN. On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded another lengthy investigation by making an arrest for dealing methamphetamine. Over the course of the past few months, ISP received multiple tips and information that Devin A. Smale, 34 years old of Bedford, was involved in dealing large quantities of methamphetamine in and around Lawrence County.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Dad Arrested in Tot's Death

A Columbus, Indiana father is in custody after the drowning death of his two-year-old daughter. In the early morning hours of November 26, duck hunters called 911 after they discovered a truck submerged in the river with a man inside.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
City
Russell Springs, KY
Russell County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Russell Springs, KY
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Southern Ohio Man Calls Police for Help is Now Dead. Broken Neck?

Southern Ohio Man Calls Police for Help is Now Dead. Broken Neck?Facebook. The following is a press release sent by the Waverly Police Department. Included in that email to us was this statement: "We cannot currently make any further comments/statements as this incident is under investigation through (Ohio) BCI. We hope you understand."
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Kentucky State Police
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Takes Methamphetamine and Other Drugs Off the Streets

Indiana State Police Takes Methamphetamine and Other Drugs Off the StreetsIndiana State Police. The Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, and the Putnamville State Police Post A.C.E.S. (All Crimes Enforcement Section) arrested an Oaktown resident after conducting a drug investigation. ISP received information that Blaine Phipps, age 30, was dealing methamphetamine, narcotics, and marijuana in, and around, the Knox and Sullivan County area.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

North Carolina Spree Killer Arrested

North Carolina Spree Killer ArrestedSCDN Graphics Department. Police in southeastern North Carolina say three people were fatally shot in a chaotic killing spree. The shootings happened Friday evening, according to Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: 3 Arrested in Unexpected Drug Bust

Indiana State Police: 3 Arrested in Unexpected Drug BustIndiana State Police. Tuesday night, November 23, Indiana State Police received information concerning the possible whereabouts of Jalen Packer, 29, of Princeton. An arrest warrant had been issued for Packer for various drug-related charges.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: Methamphetamine, Guns, and Money Seized During Traffic Stop on I-65 Near Seymour

Indiana State Police: Methamphetamine, Guns, and Money SeizedIndiana State Police. A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on I-65 near Seymour, Indiana led to the discovery of a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, additional drugs, guns, and money. The discovery resulted in two White County residents being arrested on numerous charges.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Domestic Violence Victim Won’t Press Charges

A domestic violence victim refused to press charges and clerks were assaulted by nail polish wielding customers. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Just after noon, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office told PPD a woman was screaming on the line that she needed the police. When officers...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
83K+
Followers
3K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy