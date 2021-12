Contact paper is to design-savvy DIYers what salt is to cooks: an underrated workhorse that makes everything better in a pinch. We’ve seen people use a solid color to spruce up dated rental kitchen cabinets or a marble finish to upgrade countertops that have seen better days. However, the new wave of the fan-favorite adhesive doesn’t look like stone at all—it looks like wood. Not just any wood, burl wood. The classic 1970s material has been popping up more and more since last year, but furniture pieces made of the real deal (the part of a tree where the grain has grown deformed) can quickly get expensive. Recovering your existing furniture with a contact paper equivalent is a much more sustainable (you’re using what you already have!) and cost-effective (one roll will only set you back $15) method.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO