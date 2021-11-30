A Beautiful View

STOCKBRIDGE, Massachusetts — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Mass., Winter Wow: Beautiful Containers for the Colder Months will be held 1-3 p.m. Nov. 20. Winter approaches but this doesn’t mean your window boxes or containers need to spend the next four months filled with the skeletons of long-dead plants. Instead, you can compost those spent annuals and fill the void with a variety of options from classic to contemporary. Deborah Trickett, whose business The Captured Garden is all about keeping container gardens appealing in all seasons, will share creative ideas to carry you through the holidays to spring. Non-members, $35; members, $25. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; call 413-298-3926 or email info@berkshirebotanical.org.
