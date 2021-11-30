ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Beautiful View

By Cathy Turner
courierjournal.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe is six years old. It’s her first flight. The picture shows her peering out of her rounded rectangle airplane window. She is quietly enthralled. Her braided natural hair with its curlicues fades into darkness on one side of the picture. On the other, the side glance of her face is...

www.courierjournal.net

