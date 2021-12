The Portland Trail Blazers used three-point shooting and high-octane scoring from Damian Lillard to put away the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, 118-111. The Sixers were playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but they beat the Blazers under similar circumstances back on November 1st. They threatened to do the same tonight, outscoring Portland 52-36 in the paint and cutting off the Blazers’ seemingly endless supply of rebounds. But 39 points on 5-13 three-point shooting from Lillard (plus 30 more off of deep strikes from his teammates) kept Portland in the lead throughout and ultimately secured the game.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO